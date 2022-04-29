LETTER: What's ahead for GOP in 2024

I once again hear on national news networks a reference to the "Republican's presumptive Presidential candidate," Donald Trump.

First off, I truly hope (and believe) Donald Trump will be in prison by the time the 2024 Presidential campaigns begin. Probably for life. However, given the Republican party that has emerged the past decade, I would not rule out the Republican Party to be such a treasonous entity in politics that they would actually consider having Trump their nominee. From prison no less. It would be one of the most reprehensible events in the history of American politics.

It would however make for one of the most interesting primary election seasons ever; interesting to see who would choose to run against him. I stipulated the primary, because in the case of such an unbelievable possibility by the time the general election rolls around, if Trump is a nominee, the nation will have already shown to be poisoned to the core and lost quite probably forever.

If a nation allows a foolish, no stupid, minority of its populace to manipulate the nation's supposed more intellectual majority to have anything at all to do with Trump, it deserves what it gets. At the cost of 350 million citizens, even the stupid minority who blindly follow for some incomprehensible reason.

Jim Wilson, Bloomington

