LETTER: What would Ida Wells think today?

In 2020, journalist Ida B. Wells was given a Pulitzer Prize for her “outstanding and courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the era of lynching.”

Between 1866 and 1968, at least 4,800 Americans, including 3,400 African-Americans, were publicly murdered without trial. The executions occurred absent evidence or judicial process. Ida Wells doggedly investigated and reported on these atrocities. She was routinely threatened with death, but she never retreated. She forcefully called out efforts to water down civil rights, democracy, voting access, and full equality for all.

Ida Wells was born an enslaved person in 1864. After years of living in the south, she chose to settle in Chicago. There she married and raised a family. By the time of her passing in 1931, she was the most famous woman of color in the world. In 2018, Chicago renamed Congress Parkway for her: Ida B. Wells Drive. Last summer, a monument in her honor was dedicated on the South Side.

Today, our democracy is again under siege in a big way. The current wave was unleashed by Donald Trump, who orchestrated the fatal Jan. 6 attack on America. Hate crimes have surged against racial/ethnic Americans, Native Americans, LGBTQ persons, and persons with disabilities. Women’s rights and voting rights are being stripped by GOP legislatures across the country and by the Supreme Court’s Republican justices. School board meetings and libraries are being disrupted by right-wing extremists.

Ida B. Wells would instantly recognize the tactics. She would respond with the same fierce courage she showed in her lifetime. She serves as an example for us in 2022. Will we recognize what is happening to our beloved democracy? Will we have the courage to act for justice, and for human decency, while there is still time?

Larry Gaylord, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0