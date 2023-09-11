In her letter to the editor (“Don’t vote for oppressors,” September 8). Linda Doenitz made many accusations against the Republican Party. The truth deserves a voice, so I write to set the record straight. Let it be said that, in the main, Republicans stand for traditional family values, hold conservative religious views and defend individual human rights.

Republicans have stood against the weaponization of the U.S. Justice Department, which has gone after political opponents and private citizens using the Federal government’s resources. It is Republicans who have opposed the shadow government – the Biden administration – with its overreach and overregulation. Republicans are the ones who stand against a government that seeks to micromanage every aspect of our lives, including the economy, energy, and environment.

Republicans stand to resist the Democrat administration that promotes identity politics in our schools, dividing the people, to secure for itself additional influence. Republicans oppose the Democrat’s loose border security, allowing for human trafficking and uncontrolled flow of drugs into this country that are killing over 100,000 US citizens annually and even allowing the inflow of potential terrorists.

Doenitz gives the worst possible interpretations (i.e., hate and cruelty) of these actions by Republicans. She uses euphemisms (e.g., reproductive and lifestyle choices) to justify behaviors that those with traditional values find dangerous or abhorrent. Worse, she uses false compassion to justify what many consider crimes against humanity. To the extent that some Republicans act in ways that are far from our ideals, the fault is their own, not the Republican Party.

In contrast to Doenitz’s call, “Don’t vote for oppressors,” I encourage you to avoid listening to all the name-calling and mischaracterizations by the progressive left, investigate the issues and vote your values come election time.

Carl Wenning, Normal