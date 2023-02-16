A simple question to whomever would be interested in answering it. In today's world, what is a true Republican? I am going to assume there are some in our Twin Cities, what are their responsibilities? Do they sit on school boards, library boards, wish that gun ownership was actually a responsibility, willing to work with others that may not be from the same church, club or city? I know there are citizens that claim they are, though they do not fall under those aspects mentioned above. Just a question.