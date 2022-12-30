LETTER: What happened to that city?

Remember when you didn't have to say a situation involved a gun or you thought you heard shots to get the situation investigated? Remember when people speeding down busy streets so fast they were soon out of view was actually met with legal action? Remember when people parking dangerously close to corners causing near miss accidents or blocking the view of others from oncoming traffic was dealt with? And signs were posted to keep people from parking there. Whatever happened to that city?
Joyce Keith, Bloomington