LETTER: What goes around comes around?

This was written by a grandfather of mine in 1915 and reprinted in various newspapers across the upper Midwest. Still seems appropriate and prescient, 107 years later:

“Manford Evans, editor/publisher of the Thompson (Iowa) Courier, wants to know what has become of the editor who was capable of writing his own editorials. With considerable show of disgust he remarked that ‘the way a goodly number of country scribes are drifting down the stream of readycut at so much per stuff and palming it off as original certainly doesn’t reflect much credit on the Ben Franklin craft.’ He declares further that ‘a country newspaper without individuality is pretty much the same as a busted talking machine — it gets tiresome.’ "