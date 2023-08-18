Ronald Reagan was the “Great Communicator” and Donald Trump the “Great Manipulator”. Both very accomplished at their skills of such. But the title of Republican has greatly changed. A true Republican once believed in individual rights. But now the rights of women, gays, transgenders, elderly, and citizens of color are being challenged and some denied.

A true Republican once believed in being pro-police and pro-military but now they mock and condemn the Capitol police and Trump wants to do away with NATO. He must want his pal Putin to invade whomever he chooses.

A true Republican once believed in fiscal responsibility and a strong economy but now as our national debt hits $32 trillion, $8 trillion was added under Trump's four years in office.

The current economy is fantastic considering what the pandemic caused. Inflation is now under control and prices are slowly declining, job creation has been outstanding, unemployment is extremely low, and millions have seen increases in their wages.

However, one thing has not changed, the rich keep getting richer. While President Biden wants to increase taxes on the very rich, Republicans refuse. That extra income would be used to pay down some of the debt (which has been happening under Biden already), pay for two years of junior college or trade schools, and more things like what is happening with the tremendous improvement in our infrastructure and advancement in internet coverage. So what does a present day Republican believe in?

Michael Kober, Bloomington