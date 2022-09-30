LETTER: What do other countries do?

On the TV news and newspapers, they talk about all the money America gives to disaster things around the world, like Ukraine. We send money and aid to help the awful things like floods, a fire, and tornado victims, etc. But nothing is ever mentioned about how much other rich countries donate. Are we the only ones? It would be nice to hear how much these other wealthy countries donate, or do they?

I would like give a thumbs up to chef Jose Andress for all the cooking he does in these far away countries that are starving. Thousands of people. I think that is awesome. What a great humanitarian. And, also for UNICEF, that does so much for people around the world. They should get Nobel Prizes. We live in a wonderful country and I hope it stays that way in the years to come.

We are not perfect, but we do a heck of a good job, compared to other countries. I hope all Americans appreciate our country. Let us help out a little, wherever we can. Smile, and be grateful for what we have.

Shirley Folz, Bloomington