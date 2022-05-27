 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: What Bill Maher said about abortion

Letter to the Editor

On his May 6 television show, Bill Maher said that if men could get pregnant, abortion would not even be an issue.

Paul Swanberg, Bloomington

