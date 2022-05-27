editor's pick LETTER: What Bill Maher said about abortion May 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On his May 6 television show, Bill Maher said that if men could get pregnant, abortion would not even be an issue.Paul Swanberg, Bloomington 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Bill Maher Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LETTER: Jesse Sullivan would make great governor This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: US-Mexico border is a disaster This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Bible warns about false prophets This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Wear Orange Weekend approaches This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Voting Bailey for change This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: National Gun Violence Awareness Day This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Bailey is the change we need This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Climate change is natural This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Future leaders should back Knapp This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Don Knapp for circuit judge This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page.