LETTER: We're not buying what GOP is selling

Voters in conservative Kansas have overwhelmingly rejected GOP attempts to ban abortion. In theory, this should cause Republican legislators everywhere to abandon their efforts to crush women’s rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights, and voting rights.

It won’t. If anything, the drubbing in Kansas will result in even more extreme GOP measures. Republicans have been quite open about their plans if they gain majorities in Congress. A nationwide ban on abortion is their priority. Next up will be additional massive tax cuts for the rich, followed by steep tax hikes on the poor and middle class.

Defunding public education is a prime goal. Social Security and Medicare are slated for the chopping block, too. The GOP also promises to rescind all limits on environmental destruction, gun sales, and white supremacist domestic terrorism. Progress in health care and prescription drugs will be reversed.

As always, the GOP will mercilessly target the most vulnerable among us, including transgender and gay people, people of color, immigrants, and Asian-Americans.

GOP leaders themselves will not engage in violence against the vulnerable. Instead, they will get their goons to do their dirty work, just as they did on Jan. 6, 2021, when they murdered officers and trashed the U.S. Capitol.

We are now learning that a network of Trumpists were involved in the attempted coup. Trump’s co-insurrectionists include elements of the Secret Service, many state officials and legislators, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, media figures such as Alex Jones, appointees in the departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security, inspectors general, and even the Supreme Court.

The Kansas election brought a massive surge of voters to the polls on a hot Tuesday in August. Their unprecedented turnout is a message for the GOP this November: “That stuff you’re selling? We’re not buying. Not at all.”

Larry Gaylord, Normal