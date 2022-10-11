 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Webb will make right decision

Letter to the Editor

I am writing this letter in support of Ross Webb for the county board. I have gotten to know Ross in this past year and have been very impressed with his commitment to service and his willingness to help out wherever needed. I appreciate his integrity and that he is for honest, open government. As a family man who loves and supports his wife and children he will work to make this a better community to live in. Ross will work to make the right decisions for those of us who reside in this county.

I encourage your vote for Ross Webb this November.

Chad Lueck, Bloomington

