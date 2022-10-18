LETTER: Webb can make a difference

I have had the pleasure of getting to know Ross Webb over the last few years, and I am excited to see him running for the McLean County Board District 10. I originally met him on a professional level, but Ross has the ability to immediately make you feel like he has always been your friend. I have watched him grow his beautiful family and become the proudest father. His passion for topics that are important to him has always been inspiring.
We may disagree on various political views, but he exhibits characteristics that I would want to see in a candidate of my own political party. His passion and character are unmatched, and our community would be lucky to have him in a position where he could make a difference.
Jessica Kalkwarf, Normal