LETTER: Wear Orange Weekend approaches

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is an annual event that takes place on the first Friday in June, and is the beginning of Wear Orange Weekend. Wear Orange is dedicated to honoring the lives of people in the United States affected by gun violence and elevating the voice of those demanding an end to gun violence.

Orange symbolizes the value of each person’s life. We wear it to honor the more than 100 Americans shot and killed and the hundreds more who are wounded every day by gun violence, and to call for an end to this crisis.

From intimate partner violence to police violence, gun suicides, gun homicides including racist violence carried out by white supremacists driven by hate and armed with a gun, and unintentional shootings, we demand a bold plan that must address all of it. Addressing all of it can be achieved through strong community partnerships, education, violence intervention programs, and legislation.

Wear Orange during the weekend of June 3-5, 2022 and be part of the effort to educate, organize, advocate, and rally for safer communities, as we demand a future free from gun violence in Bloomington/Normal, in Buffalo, and all over the nation.

Join McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America for our Wear Orange event on Saturday, June 4th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Anderson Park in Normal to honor survivors and learn more about how you can be part of the plan.

Sarah Breeden, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0