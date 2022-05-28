LETTER: Wear Orange for June 4 event

June 4, we will host a “Wear Orange” event to raise awareness and remind our community about the effects of gun violence on all of us, remembering so many victims, both national and local, hoping to provide some measure of support to their surviving families and friends. We know that together we can make this country safe for everyone. Safe from intimate partner violence, gun suicides, gun homicides and unintentional shootings.

The color orange has a long and proud history in the gun violence prevention movement. Whether it is worn by activists, or hunters in the woods, it demands notice, and is hard to ignore. We will wear orange to honor the more than 110 lives cut short and the more than 200 people wounded by gun violence every day. Wearing orange will show our support for survivors.

At some point during Wear Orange weekend, would you please take a moment to sit and genuinely empathize with our neighbors who are gun violence survivors? Try to put yourself in a mother’s skin – trying to live every single day for the rest of her life with the sudden, senseless, irrevocable loss of her child.

Stop by Anderson Park in Normal between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 4, and join McLean County Moms Demand Action and many of our community partners, who are also committed to do the work to end gun violence. We’ll be hosting a family friendly an event to educate, advocate, and rally for the safer communities we all deserve.

We live in such a wonderful community. Our neighbors affected by gun violence deserve, at the very least, a moment of empathy, and a show of support sometime that weekend. Wear orange.

Karen Irvin, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0