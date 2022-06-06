LETTER: Wealthy have purchased representation

We will never get meaningful gun control laws as long as people continue to elect republicans to Congress and to state houses across the country.

They insist we have a mental health problem not a gun control problem yet they tried for years to eliminate health insurance for people who need it.

The real problem is we’re becoming a nation run by Russia - like oligarchs who use their billions to literally buy elected representatives who gladly sell their services to them. Ken Griffin is a great example, as he has contributed $50 million to Richard Irvin’s campaign solely to have Irvin lower taxes for billionaires like him.

Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema became multi-millionaires collecting huge campaign contributions from the NRA, special interest PACS and income from companies that they supposedly regulate.

They refuse to raise taxes on their billionaire owners who fight by spending some of their billions just to avoid paying their fair share of taxes while the middle class struggles to just get by.

When people like Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, and all these money-grabbing Republicans who represent only the nation’s wealthy are voted out of office, we’ll see sensible gun reform legislation including the elimination of assault weapons which have no use except for killing a lot of people quickly in war.

We have to throw the bums out and elect good people who will work to form a more perfect Union, establish justice provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare of the entire nation, not just the super-wealthy.

Leonard Bell, Bloomington

