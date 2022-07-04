 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: We won't go back or back down

Letter to the Editor

A Supreme Court stacked with partisan justices stolen by corrupt politicians has overturned Roe with their recent ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, and gutted the federal protection of abortion rights and control over our own bodies. I’m here to say that we won’t go back and we won’t back down.

Let’s be clear, the laws already on the books in states across the country --  the most restrictive in recent history, including complete bans from conception with no consideration for maternal health, rape, or incest -- along with the 13 trigger laws that were immediately enacted with the Dobbs ruling, are unconstitutional, and a majority of Americans don't want them. Including me. The Dobbs ruling will impact people of color and poor people the most. People of means and privilege -- mostly white women -- who can afford the travel, expenses, and potential wage loss, will continue to get abortions. Make. No. Mistake.

I won’t stop fighting for abortion justice, and I’m not alone. You’ll hear us. Millions of us; our voices loud, fierce and united. You’ll see us. Millions of us; strong, committed, continuing the fight for abortion rights in our cities, towns, and state houses all across the country.

We won’t go back and we won’t back down.

We will go to the polls. We will vote for elected officials that support protective federal abortion legislation and abortion rights in our states. And we will fight until we defeat every candidate, every legislator, who wants to impose bans on our bodies.

I will be loud. I will be strong. I will vote. And I am not alone.

#WeWontGo Back

Jamie Hand, Lexington

