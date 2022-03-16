LETTER: We need more Kinizngers in office

Adam Kinzinger defeated incumbent Democrat Debbie Halvorson in the 2010 from the 11th Congressional District, beginning a 12-year career in Congress.

In 2012, after redistricting, Adam defeated incumbent Republican Dan Manzullo in the 16th District primary, then was elected in the General election and reelected in 2014 with 70% of the vote.

In 2016, Adam was unopposed in the Republican primary and unopposed in the general election, winning 99.9% of District 16 vote. This followed Kinzinger’s Aug. 3 statement that he would not support the 2016 Republican Presidential nominee because “I’m an American before I’m a Republican”. He further stated he would not vote for nor endorse the Democratic nominee for President.

I, too, was deeply chagrined that someone with no Republican roots, no conservative background when judged from a lifelong record of activities, and seemingly living a life void of Christian values was placed on the Presidential ballot in 2016.

In 2018, Adam received 67% of the Republican primary vote and 59% in the general election.

In 2020, Adam was unopposed in the Republican primary, receiving 64% in the general election.

Adam Kinzinger has faithfully honored and fulfilled the Congressional Oath of Office during his years in Congress as evidenced by his present position investigating the insurrection and traitorous armed invasion of our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, actions violating the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Adam took the Military Oath of office when commissioned an Air Force officer in 2003, later piloting aircraft in Afghanistan and Iraq. I took an Oath of office in 1962 when enlisting in the US Army.

We need more Adam Kinzingers in Congress, who represent their constituents, as shown by previous election totals, reflecting voting history, while honoring their Oath of Office.

Charlie Grotevant, Pontiac

