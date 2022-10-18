LETTER: We need leaders believing in democracy

We are living with increased costs of food, petrol, utilities and housing. But also of concern is realizing our American democracy is at stake. For you, younger and older, who have yet to vote consider these important changes if Republicans take majority in Congress.

Republicans ae preparing to repeal the Affordable Care Act which assures coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. They want to eliminate Social Security, SSI, Medicare and Medicaid. They are already eliminating voting rights. They want to eliminate workplace equality, pay equity, unemployment compensation and minimum wage act. They will be quick to undo labor unions.

Who will this benefit – big corporations and the wealthy. There will never be a common-sense check on gun purchases. And the Dobbs decision will never be overturned, leaving women’s health in dire jeopardy.

Complications of pregnancy require physician intervention to preserve a woman’s life. Often intervention without delay is imperative to prevent rampant sepsis or hemorrhage. Doctors are reluctant to act as the surgical procedure can be similar to that of an abortion thus losing their license. Is this the care you want for your wife, daughter or sister?

In essence, Republicans are showing a willingness to skirt the Constitution to create an authoritarian government, to curb regulations for environment, social programs and healthcare including restriction of voting rights. Scary, yes. Some have already tried to rig election outcomes. Sen. Swalwell stated, “The fight for the future isn’t liberal vs conservative, Republican vs Democrat; it’s between truth vs lies, Democracy vs autocracy.”

Voting is a privilege. America needs leaders who believe in democracy. Vote.

Finally, to be perfectly clear, Amendment 1 has absolutely nothing to do with increasing property taxes. It is about workplace integrity for all employees of any company. As above, truth vs lies.

M. H. Haskell, Bloomington