LETTER: We need Bailey to restore Illinois

I would like to write and tell you the reasons we need a good governor, like Darren Bailey, in office to help restore Illinois.

Darren Bailey has fought for the community, the kids and the parents.

Reopening the economy and schools: As governor, he will work to fully reopen the economy and our schools, attract new business, and fuel job creation in Illinois.

Pro-life: As a man of faith, Darren is proudly pro-life and will always stand up to protect the rights of the unborn. As governor, he will continue to defend innocent life.

Second Amendment: Darren is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an advocate for the constitutional right to bear arms. As governor, he will continue to protect the Second Amendment.

Education: Darren, along with his wife, founded a preschool through grade 12 Christian school in southern Illinois and he understands the importance of access to quality education. As governor, he will advocate for common sense education reforms that put our children first.

Taxes: Darren firmly believes in fiscal responsibility and knows that every penny matters. Raising taxes hurts hardworking Illinois families and is not a solution for a state with some of the highest tax burdens in the entire nation. As governor, he will work to lower both property and income taxes.

Agriculture: Darren is a third-generation farmer who owns and operates his own family farm today. He knows that agriculture is the backbone of Illinois’ economy. As governor, he will stand up for his fellow, hardworking farmers.

Government transparency: Darren Bailey fights for the working people, not the political elites. As a legislator, he refuses state pension benefits. As governor, he will promote transparency and ensure safeguards against powerful government overreach.

To restore Illinois, we need Bailey in office.

Dawn Bergeron, Bloomington