What happened to Republican support for law and order, private businesses, individual freedom and responsibility plus state and local governmental control of their own affairs? They once said big government was the problem. Now they’re advocating an all-powerful government that micro-manages our personal lives, gives huge tax breaks to wealthy supporters, pardons their friends and officials who commit crimes and promotes unrelenting proliferation of guns.

Their leading presidential candidate plotted a coup when he lost to Biden in 2020, is facing indictment and investigation galore and was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation of his victim and owes $5 million in damages.

Another leading candidate wants to run America like he’s running Florida, by meddling in private sector businesses, banning abortion, supporting unrestricted gun use, indoctrinating students with curricula that distorts reality, banning books, disrespecting minorities and immigrants, restricting voting and expecting lobbyists to finance his campaign, so naturally Congressman LaHood has endorsed him for president.

GOP governors are signing laws allowing children to work longer in more dangerous jobs instead of focusing on education. No wonder GOP candidates are advised when making campaign speeches to use language third-graders understand.

Meanwhile, the Texas governor wants public schools to promote “Christianity” by praying and reading the Bible as he refuses to protect schools and houses of worship from mass shootings.

National security experts say the greatest threats to America are domestic not foreign, yet many Republican elected officials and Supreme Court justices remain complictly silent while others are actively encouraging mob and gun violence, disinformation, defunding government agencies and replacing our constitutional republic with a white “Christian” nationalist fascist dictatorship.

Enemies of America are dividing us, so we must unite or they will conquer us.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington