LETTER: We must support Ukrainians

Time to do the right thing.

February’s news is now ongoing news in March, as Putin carries through on what is a massive invasion of Ukraine. He lied and blamed others right up to the first strike. Now as he sits on a throne of his own making, he threatens us all by aggressively entering a sovereign country of Ukraine. Does anyone recall another mad man who seduced his own countrymen into war which became a holocaust?

It is said that we must learn from history, thereby not repeat mistakes.

Can we as a country do more? Can we overcome the fear on NATO’s part to withhold stronger measures? Can we see through the four countries who voted no on censuring Russia?

This is world terrorism. We can confront this together. Let’s not wait to hear the body count or see the sinister dictatorship overcome a beautiful and independent people who are our brothers and sisters. Let our leadership know that we need to step up the sanctions and support the Ukrainians.

Leadership author, Stephen Covey said,” Doing the right thing, for the right reason is the key to quality of life.” There are many ways to do the right thing, let’s use every one of them.

Linda Howley-Skuby,

Bloomington

