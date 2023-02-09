The present Unit 5 fiscal situation is quite serious. Students always are affected negatively by larger class sizes, fewer teachers, and loss of sports, arts, and other extracurricular activities.

A broader domino effect involves fewer opportunities for less well-educated students; a community reputation for overcrowded schools with fewer qualified teachers; lower property values; slowed housing starts; and increasing disinclination of businesses and families to relocate to our area.

Under such circumstances, we also should expect more difficulty in recruiting the best candidates for teaching and business jobs that do exist here. Thus, regional economic stability could be at risk.

I urge voters to consider the potential trail of outcomes of not supporting quality education. Even in these difficult economic times, education remains one of our most critical needs.

Dennis Lawler, Normal