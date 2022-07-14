LETTER: We must stop the insane, hatemongers

When we were kids, we watched Roy Rogers and Gene Autry shoot bad guys. Even back then, we marveled at how they could shoot 12 times from a six-shooter but every movie and episode had a moral theme or plot. Good always triumphs over evil, always do what's right and always shoot to "wing" them, never shoot to kill.

My how things have changed today on TV and in the movies. As we tried to emulate our heroes back then, I have to think that kids today try to emulate people with guns on TV and in the movies.

Most of the trash from Hollywood has very little redeeming social value. Guns are glorified, people are mowed down by the dozens with no remorse or consequences. Kids are shown that a human life is worth nothing.

Today's video games are even worse. People are shown as targets and you win the game by killing people on the screen. Is it hard to fathom that deranged or mentally challenged kids or adults could easily from slip from fantasy to reality?

So pass all the gun laws that you can, it will still not stop sick individuals like the one who shot his grandmother and then innocent children with no remorse. Gun laws are for sane law-abiding people, criminals will always get guns, but we must stop the insane and hatemongers with waiting periods and background checks.

We must make Hollywood and video game producers more responsible for their products and enforce gun laws we have now. The Holy Scriptures say that one life is worth more than the entire world.

Cary Hedrick, Towanda