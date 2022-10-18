LETTER: We must rise to the occasion

What is this USA, which ‘we the people’ are sharing together now? And what do we want next? I catch flak from multiple directions when I call us exceptional, but I am convinced that we are.

All nations are alike in many ways. All have achievement capacities well beyond accomplished reach. All have checkered nurturing and harming pasts and boundless futures. None are sufficiently internally relaxed, cooperative, rational, or consistently fair. None adequately play well with others.

However, we are history’s only formally declared and constitutionally empowered sovereign citizens, having inherited a practicable blueprint for popular self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people. Unfortunately, we are foolishly and avoidably allowing the suppression and functional elimination of its core national interactive fund-accounting-based public budgeting and auditing internal control (PBAIC) process. Conscientiously and inclusively applied, PBAIC keeps our government and major corporations reliably public interest transparent, accountable, and responsive.

I had really good parents and an excellent education in Pontiac and at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. So I am generally hardworking, analytical, a problem solver, and a communicator when the chips are stacked high on the table, as they are now.

I am aware that many in my age group were not so lucky, and I sadly believe that recent generations have been even less so. But we must all nevertheless rise to the occasion to the best of our abilities now, and do whatever it takes to better understand PBAIC and effectively insist on it.

Dick Haas, Pontiac