LETTER: We must return to civility

Although it has always seemed to be so, now more than ever when you read a paper, watch the news, or listen to a political discussion, all you ever hear are negative references about everything.

This phenomena seems to have been elevated astronomically starting with the very very first primary election won by Donald Trump. Immediately. Much of it may have started back in the eighties during the Reagan Trickledown Economy era, and the manipulation and imbalance of the nation's court systems so essential to our future, but Trump Republicans have taken national and international danger and demise to a whole new level and unless our nation begins to make the self evident adjustments so badly needed back to civility and common sense, we have arrived at a point of no return.