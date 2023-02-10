Perhaps militias like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers will finally fulfill the bigger lie of Ronald Reagan – that “the government is the enemy.“ Sadly, Reagan’s lie has become an absolute among many. Ultimately, unwittingly, they aim to end democratic governing. These violent, shallow minds prefer the United States to become a failed state, like Haiti or Libya. Unwittingly, they prefer a reign of corporate big money to the democratic equality that has guided our nation.

Many working people have become apathetic as billionaires proliferate under the least regulatory government they can buy. A few of us fight for unions, minimum wages, and decent working conditions. Because profitable big companies can redirect a general feeling of victimhood away from itself, many conservatives mistakenly choose to attack the government.

The flood of ads reaching you daily reveal who owns the internet, social media, newspapers and magazines, and you, without your knowing it. Some conservatives name “the deep state,” to describe a secret bureaucratic cabal they believe lies within the government. The real deep state remains hidden behind the things you purchase. Watch how the money rises to the top – to the people who already have the money.

Ostentatious religion, its often authoritarian and theatrical rituals, and its often blatant hypocrisy will not improve the current world. Let’s hope that people will step away from the internet to cultivate interior lives. Mindfulness, pausing to self-examine, acceptance of differences and acceptance of evidence might make a difference. Spirituality may be a workable improvement over partisan Democratic and partisan Republican extremism.

Perhaps, beyond organized religion, the human spirit can restore that primal, mutual love which tries to be the essence of patriotism. Rediscovering mutual respect would be helpful.

Joris Heise, Bloomington