LETTER: We must participate conscientiously

It is in our human nature that some within every nation seek to dominate, take more than a fair share, and shortchange everyone else. The American Dream is a more perfect nation which lastingly overcomes this.

Our founders prescribed and paid forward to us an unprecedentedly egalitarian and humanistic blueprint for constitutional popular sovereign self-governance with power assertively decentralized and shared across separate levels and branches and with the people. It ingeniously vests only limited enumerated powers in our sovereign federal government, the vast bulk of government power in our sovereign states, and ultimate power in the people as popular sovereign citizens.

We have slowly constitutionally extended ultimate power beyond rich white men to other white men, men of color, and women. But for our first 250 years, we lacked a sufficiently reliable inclusive practicable means of lastingly actualizing our founding ideals.

Then, responsive to the crushing pressures of the Great Depression, our nation’s municipal finance officers wisely added fund-accounting-based interactive public budget internal control to our founding blueprint and paid it further forward to us. Now all we need do is persistently conscientiously apply our refined blueprint.

And we did so remarkably successfully across the middle of the preceding century, experiencing surging expansive inclusive prosperity and opportunity. But then, for reasons which we need to much better understand and overcome, we all but quit doing so. And we are now avoidably experiencing growing unfairness, diminished competence, and accelerating national decline. Self-governance works when we each participate conscientiously our self.

Dick Haas, Pontiac

