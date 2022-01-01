LETTER: We must fulfil out civic duties

In our system of popular sovereign self-governance, it is our solemn civic duty to live up to the golden rule ourselves and to firmly insist that our government and major corporations do too. Unfortunately, we have recently backslid, and we have not been reliably meeting this duty. We must begin doing so again now.

We have just the right tool for this in interactive public budgeting and auditing. Using it, we can impose enough informed civic engagement, transparency, and accountability on government and major corporate planned and actual financing, spending, and other activities to control them through their purse strings and accomplish our civic duty.

We have allowed wealth and power to excessively concentrate in the hands of our major corporations and the richest .1% of our fellow citizens, who for the most part own them. These elites feel threatened by public budgeting and auditing because they prevent, detect, and reverse such concentrations, ensuring more inclusive fairness. So they have been executing a thusfar largely successful campaign to get us to forget our civic duty and internal control process, and shrug off and ignore the public-interest-devastating and further-elite-enriching consequences.

So far, our state laws and regulations, though inadequately explained and enforced, still generally require public budgeting and auditing in and among our state and local governments. But the public interest relevance, substance, and focus of related professional standards and prevailing practices are hugely narrowing and shrinking. We must each resist and reverse this in every way we can.

-Dick Haas, Pontiac

