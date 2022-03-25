LETTER: We must find standard base truth

How do you determine what is TRUTH?

We live in the information age where people do not get their news from news media but from iPhones. Back in the 50s, 60s and 70s people received from networks like CBS, ABC and NBC.

We listened to news media people like Walter Cronkrite, Peter Jennings and Tom Brokaw. We could believe them because their reputation was on the line. Telling the Truth was their reputation.

Now we have news media networks spread misinformation that they feel their viewers like to hear even if it was not true. This situation has caused division in our society because no one can agree on what is true. Moral values and beliefs that have keep our country on the right track are being attacked.

Until there is a standard to base truth, our country cannot have a dialogue. We see this among our representatives at our local, state and federal governments. Each one has their own truth to gain politically.

God has not left America, but America has left God. When we ask God to bless America, God expects us to honor Him.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

