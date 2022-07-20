LETTER: We must defend what is under attack

Can our nation survive with one side actively trying to dismantle our democratic structures, promoting instead a cult that follows an immoral television personality?

Current rights and guarantees are clearly not settled, but they didn’t always exist either - i.e. 40-hour weeks, safe workplaces. We must defend what is under attack by Republicans: healthcare, Social Security, environmental protections, investments in families and children, basic rights including for LGBTQ+ Americans, etc.

Fundamental ideas that had typically been bipartisan, like the peaceful transfer of power, no longer have broad Republican support. Even after the deadly January 6 insurrection, a significant majority of House Republicans refused their responsibilities to formalize the election that all states had certified. But acknowledging that won’t get the media to do their jobs, or reach what might be left of a base that doesn’t want an autocratic theocracy.

Elected Republicans are ignoring concerns of their constituents - from gun safety to the climate crisis.

We must work together for a nation that continues to strive for its ideals. Long-standing rights sadly need continued diligence for protection and expansion. From access to the ballot box to reproductive healthcare (and yes, Republican views include forced pregnancies on 10-year-olds, prosecuting miscarriages and denying women life-saving care, as well as attacking fertility treatments and birth control).

Whether we are BIPOC, LGBTQ+ or allies, we deserve lawmakers who value equality and the rights of everyone. When Republicans in the crowd cheered the rallying comment “victory for white life” by Rep. Mary Miller, who praised Hitler last year, it is clear that too many Americans want to discount (harm?) those of us who cherish diversity across multiple spectra: racial, cultural, sexual identity, religious.

Protecting American values can seem overwhelming. But we need to vote as though our lives depend upon it. Because they do.

Brenda Wernick, Bloomington