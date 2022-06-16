LETTER: We must choose a direction

We the people of the USA must look each other in the eye and do some serious considering together. We are approaching a fork in our path as a nation, and we must choose a direction.

In one direction are further accelerating standard of living and quality of life declines for all of us except for an increasingly shrinking elite minority of our fellow citizens. That will be our direction if we don’t focus and choose, and instead just keep stumbling along doing and not doing want we have been for decades now.

If we go in that direction, we can keep all but ignoring existentially threatening global warming and nuclear annihilation. We can detest more than respect each other. We can keep pulling apart instead of pulling together.

And, most significantly, we can keep thoroughly neglecting our unique and precious popular self-governance fund-accounting-based interactive public budgeting and auditing national internal control process.

Or we can focus and choose to go in the other direction. In that direction, we can keep our government and major corporations reliably domesticated and serving us in their intended yoked legal/political/ethical harnesses within our national internal control process.

In that direction, we can and must begin anew by demanding that our local governments clearly explain how and why they use fund accounting in their annual public budgeting and auditing activities to advance the public interest. And we must ask questions and demand refinements in those activities sufficiently to accomplish and sustain our inclusive informed consent.

Dick Haas, Pontiac

