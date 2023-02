We are living in a broken world. We are know about the five Black policemen who beat a Black man to death. If laws could change person's human nature, all of us would be politicians.

But as we know all the laws will not change people's hearts. It starts with our hearts where we realize everyone deserves dignity and respect. For this to happen, we need to believe God created all of us in His image. God has given us all the trait to reason. God has given us free will.