We the people of the USA have been thoroughly, but temporarily, infected with a nasty anti-government austerist virus on our way together toward a more perfect union and our nation’s 250th birthday. We have been de facto discouraged from cooperating together proactively to ensure that our government responsively serves us all, and not just a favored few of our fellow citizens and our major corporations. And we remain far too discouraged and uncooperative to this very day.

Our current leaders have overly deregulated our major corporations and even our system of government. Because of this, we are experiencing unprecedented and growing inequality in income, wealth, opportunity, hope, and prospects. We have baked a national cake of anti-government resentment and neglect. And we have frosted and candled it with a devastating discouraged tendency to avoidably accept austerity.

We are being told falsely that we have selfishly taken more than our share – that we have overspent and overconsumed so excessively that we are shortchanging the future well-being of our children, grandchildren, and posterity.

Recent trends in nationally prescribed local and state government accounting and accountability professional standards and resultant emerging financial reporting and budgeting practices have created certain potentials for misleading inference, which are discouraging requisite inclusive civic engagement and begetting misplaced exaggerated concerns about the financial condition and viability of local and state government defined benefit pension plans and our local and state governments themselves.

We live in the richest nation ever. All we need to do to satisfactorily balance personal freedom and social cohesion is to civically engage as our founders and forebears intended. Solutions to currently unmet public needs, and accomplishments of forthcoming consensus public policy objectives, will follow in due course. We just need to publicly and persistently ask more questions and follow-up questions.

Dick Haas, Pontiac