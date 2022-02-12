LETTER: We must be inclusive and united

A January letter asked what value does teaching that advancing interests white people comes at the expense of people of color. This question followed queries about “light sentences” and giving convicted felons voting rights, defunding police, requiring no ID on mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting plus why migrants are allowed to come here and why it’s news when migrant children are separated from their parents and never returned.

The letter's writer asserted government policies should benefit the majority not the minority, illustrating why students must learn how this very attitude has resulted in decades, even centuries of inequalities for people of color. Therefore, policies now must make America a land of equal opportunity for everyone as our Constitution requires.

Minds can be changed when people learn our justice system has historically given minorities much longer sentences creating many “hardened criminals.” After serving sentences, convicted felons should have the right to vote as part of the rehabilitation programs that prevent them from committing future crimes. More support for voter rights in every state will materialize when people understand there’s no widespread fraud, but laws being passed disproportionately suppress voting in minority communities.

Immigration reform can be realized once awareness is raised about how severely limited immigration harms our economy and devalues human rights, plus it’s legal for asylum seekers to come here, but having their children taken away is just not.

More than ever we must be inclusive and united in “securing the blessings of liberty” for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or gender. It’s un-American to deny our history and advocate self-interest over altruism. We must build cohesiveness that can survive partisan and racial hatred and corrupt leaders whose only goals are wealth and power. Let’s embrace progress, not erase it, then vote.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington

