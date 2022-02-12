LETTER: We must apply public pressure

We need urgently to enlighten, motivate, and involve each other. We see, and are more than tired of, our avoidable national decline.

We have lost most of our confidence in our government and major corporations. We presently rightly do not trust them to do the right thing. We see institutional neglect, corruption, irresponsibility, unresponsiveness, distraction, disinformation, and arrogant dismissiveness. We are not getting reliable fairness and competence from them, despite the personal, political, and public interest integrity of most of their employees, aka our fellow citizens.

Fortunately, our founders and forebears anticipated this, and they worked hard to accomplish and pay forward to us a popular self-governance fund-accounting-based public budgeting and independent auditing internal control process, which enables us to remedy these conditions.

Presently, this process is not working because we have been lulled and misled into not participating in and leveraging it. We must remedy that now. We have all the popular sovereign authority and influence, which we need to confine our government and major corporations within it.

We must begin applying consensus public pressure on our elected officials. When we do, our government acts on our behalf. When we further apply consensus public pressure, our government forces our major corporations to act on our behalf. We must begin applying ongoing consensus public pressure for requisite transparency and institutional accountability via more outreachingly inclusive and public interest ambitious public budgeting and independent auditing.

Dick Haas, Pontiac

