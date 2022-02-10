LETTER: We must all be vaccinated

How do we ever end this pandemic? The answer is easy, get everyone vaccinated. Australia has a 95% vaccination rate and they have 16 deaths per 100,000 people compared to our 273 deaths. Why can’t we come together to control the virus and get back to pre pandemic lives like others have?

We all want freedom. The ultimate freedom is achieved by the ability to make sound judgments. Then we will possess real freedom. Sound judgments do not come from the political and social media.

Nature has given us affection for our children from which developed the common fellowship of our neighbors, countrymen and all of humanity.

Let us seek the scientific and medical truth about the pandemic and make sound judgments about getting vaccinated. Then we will truly be part of the whole human race community.

Mike Kerber, Normal

