LETTER: We must address climate change now

Science-deniers scoffed at climate change for decades. They denied “global warming” was occurring, denied it was man-made, and now claim that fighting climate change is too expensive to justify.

Too expensive? For whom? Tell that to the people in New Orleans, middle Tennessee, Lake Tahoe, or Gipson City. How about sub-Sahara Africa, Pacific Islands, Bangladesh, and the entire Arctic region?

The morally corrupt and dying fossil fuel industry should not be supported. Big oil has lied about climate change for decades and has tried to refocus the blame on consumers through its clever “carbon footprint” ad campaign. In today’s dynamic economies industries and businesses need to transform or die. Coal is on life support, and oil and gas need to follow.

Fossil fuels must remain in the ground or climate change will continue to increase. Governments should no longer subsidize fossil fuels and pass laws cutting fossil fuel consumption and methane leaks. A carbon tax and cargo ship regulations should be implemented immediately.

Societies need to change from a consumption-oriented, disposable mindset. Investment should be made in conservation through fuel-efficiency standards, energy-efficient building codes, and renewable energy. Speed limits should be reduced (how un-American!), one-use plastic containers banned, and recycling increased.

My generation has failed miserably to address climate change. Younger voters should not allow the fossil-age politicians, Republican and Democrat, to ignore climate change any further. Old and young politicians who ignore science and do not wholeheartedly support climate change remediation measures should not get your support in 2022.

Daniel G. Deneen, Bloomington

