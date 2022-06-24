LETTER: We make it very convenient

Soon after Sandy Hook, the journalist and historian Gary Wills wrote an essay “Our Moloch” about our country’s religious devotion to guns and its devastating effects. “We guarantee that crazed man after crazed man will have a flood of killing power readily supplied to him.”

After every mass shooting, my initial reaction is revulsion, then disgust with how easy it is.

I’m fully supportive of guns used for target practice, hunting, home security and personal self defense. But I’m baffled by the unwavering support for the minimally restricted sale and distribution of assault weapons, which are particularly well-suited to killing lots of people. (There’s a reason they’re called “assault” weapons.)

Yes, if someone wants to commit a crime, they’ll figure out a way to do it -- regardless of laws or restrictions. So does that mean we shouldn’t take measures to discourage and reduce such outcomes?

Texas residents aren’t considered mature or responsible enough to legally buy beer or cigarettes until they’re 21. But they can buy an assault rifle for their 18th birthday.

To protect schools, many people advocate the arming of teachers. But it’s a rare person who has the training, experience and steady nerves to safely and effectively use a weapon in an emergency situation. Yet we expect a third-grade teacher to step up? And having guns in classrooms across America? Now we’ve just created another way for kids to get shot at school.

Whatever your views on gun control, there’s one thing that can’t be disputed. If someone wants to go on a murderous rampage with a gun in America, we make it very convenient. And lamentably, lots of people want to keep it this way. Tormented, raging souls will always find a way to wreak havoc and heartache upon our world. Why make it easy?

Randy Gleason, Normal

