My first thought that came to mind when I read about the possibility of a McLean County SWAT program, was how come I didn't know our community crime has become so bad that we need a SWAT team? Then I realized we don't need to purchase SWAT equipment. The crimes that occur do not warrant a SWAT team. The money can be put to better use, like mental illness, homelessness, trade programs or evening cleaning up the trash to improve our community, not more toys.