No one can be God! When Adam and Eve got of the tree of knowledge of good and evil, they want to be like God. God told them the eat of any tree in the Garden other then the tree in the middle of the Garden. God told them if they ate of this tree they would surely die. There was a death that happen. It was a spiritual death that cause a separation in their relationship with God.

We live in a broken world where we see lies are believed over truth, wrong happens over right and immoral trumps being moral. All we have to do is watch the news everyday to see what is happening in our culture. Let us realize we cannot be God and subject our life after God.

Also, if baking a cake for a gay couple is participating in a gay marriage, what do you say about a person who sells an assault weapon to a mass shooter is doing? I believe in religionist freedom but baking a cake for gay couple is not endorsing their lifestyle. I also believe in the Second Amendment but there needs to be common sense restrictions.

Both amendments to the Bill of Rights need to respect everyone even those we disagree with on principle. All Americans should be concerned about the rulings coming out of the Supreme Court who should rule for all Americans.

Earl Rients, Pontiac