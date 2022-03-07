editor's pick LETTER: We are Ukraine Mar 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are Ukraine.We are Zelensky.Janice and Jeffrey Schwartz, Bloomington 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LETTER: Treat everyone the same This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Questions for voters to ask themselves This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Reagan light on critical thought This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Nation needs more common sense This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. KUDOS: For compassion after 100-car wreck This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Pontiac prison needs to be downsized This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Public education reforms needed This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Hip hop has negative effect on culture This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Not all mandates can be awful This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Country theme could halt moral atrophy This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page.