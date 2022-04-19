LETTER: Ways to spend your state relief

Illinois has just given its hard working citizens a $1.8 billion tax break. Isn't our state government wonderful or what?

Breaking this down, a family will receive $3 tax break on their $300 grocery bill. Let's see, that means with the extra $3 the family receives, a gallon of milk is still too expensive to purchase. The family might be able to buy a half-dozen eggs and a half-loaf of bread for egg sandwiches. Unfortunately, shrink-flation has yet to hit the grocery stores to the point where they are selling halves of many items.

But wait, I do have the opportunity to buy a fraction of something. Yes, gasoline. Using that $3 plus the 2.2 cents per gallon tax savings at the pump I will have $3.66 (my truck takes 30 gallons), enough to buy three-quarters of a gallon of gas to use when cutting my lawn this spring and summer.

Oh, I can't wait for the property tax rebate to fill my pocket. Especially since there was no property tax credit on my state income tax due to my retirement income being a pension and Social Security.

Gosh, Illinois is so fortunate to have legislators and a governor who have the interest of its citizens at heart during an election year.

James Burns, Rockford

