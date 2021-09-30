LETTER: Watch out for oppressive laws

Many in the Republican Party are grinding away at redefining what a legitimate election is, using fascistic thinking as their disc. Fascism is the political belief that power belongs in one’s hands, no matter what the people want, no matter what the voting system provides, and no matter what democracy requires.

Many Republican-controlled states now have laws that make it harder for ethnic groups, the poor, and the young to vote, thus using “voter suppression” to redefine what a legitimate voter is.

In the person of Donald Trump, the Republicans redefined the qualifications expected for a president. Then, in their defense of his claims of a rigged election and voter fraud and in their support of his appeals to refuse certification of the election based on the work of thousands of officials and volunteer ordinary citizens who believed in the process of democracy, they redefined what a legitimate president is.

Now, we have learned that Trump as president had worked hard to create his own “deep state” of collaborators inside and outside of government and the military to fix the election results or to use force to place him back in the presidency no matter what the outcome of the election. Trump’s fascistic “white shirts” were getting ready long before January 6.

Are ordinary Republicans, dependents, independents, and disillusioned Democrats going to send Neo-Republican fascist-thinking officials back to Washington and into state legislators in 2022? If so, these fascists will continue to grind out oppressive laws, exclusionary policies, and privatizations that make a few very rich, but deprive the great majority of quality of life.

Tom Clemens, Normal

