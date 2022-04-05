LETTER: Ward system outlives usefulness

Having served as Bloomington Ward 8 Alderman when my friend Jim Fruin was Ward 9 Alderman, I agree that the ward system has outlived its usefulness. Bloomington was guided under a ward system from 1850 until 1952 when an at large system was adopted and lasted until 1979 when the ward system was again adopted by a citizens vote of 2,291 to 2,267 or 24 votes. The Modified Ward System was not an available option at that time.

In 2014 I led an effort to replace the ward system with a Modified Ward System with three at large and six ward alderman by collecting 1,238 petition signatures to place a change to the MWS on the March 18, 2014 ballot. Citizens voted to retain the all ward system at that time.

There are a couple of major advantages of the MWS. First, every citizen would be able to vote for four rather than just one alderman. Second, there would be three aldermen and the Mayor concentrating on city wide issues.

One disadvantage often voiced has been that the West Side would not be as well represented. This makes the false assumption that people will vote based on what side of town they live. When I was an alderman we had a discussion regarding a $21,000 donation by the city to help under privileged children administered by West Side Churches Untied for Youth Program. The vote was seven in favor to two against. The two against were Judy Stearns whose ward included downtown and Kevin Lower whose ward included the South West Side.

Perhaps it is time for the current city council to vote to place the MWS on the next ballot to allow citizens to consider whether the current all ward system serves better that the MWS could as it does in Peoria and Champaign.

Robert B. Fazzini, Bloomington

