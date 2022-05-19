LETTER: Wallace best pick in 17th

While there are several qualified candidates running to represent Bloomington-Normal voters in the newly drawn 17th Congressional District, whose seat is being vacated by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Dr. Litesa Wallace is the one who, I believe, will serve us best.

Dr. Wallace was born and raised in Illinois. She earned a Bachelor’s from WIU, a Master’s from NIU, and her Ph.D. from NIU then went on to co-found the Rockford Anti-Racism Network and served as Chief of Staff for State Rep Charles Jefferson.

She went on to serve in the Illinois House of Representatives herself from three terms in District 67 before joining Daniel Biss and running for Lt. Governor of Illinois in 2018. Biss and Wallace won McLean County in the primary for Governor that year!

While serving as a State Rep, Dr. Wallace was on several committees including Agriculture and Conservation, Business Growth & Incentives (Vice Chair), Economic Justice & Equity (Chair), Financial Institutions, Mental Health, Restorative Justice, and Human Services (Vice Chair).

Dr. Litesa Wallace has continually fought for living wages, accessible healthcare, accessible and affordable childcare, reproductive freedom, and worker’s rights. As a state legislator there were times when Dr. Wallace, a single mother, held her son on the house floor while arguing against Rauner’s cuts to childcare.

She is outspoken about the need for tax reform and supports raising the top tax rate for households earning more than $400k per year to fund investment in education, health care, infrastructure and the environment because millionaires and billionaires need to pay their fair share.

Dr. Wallace made it a priority, with only a few hours notice, to attend and speak at the rally to defend Roe held last week in Bloomington.

Vote Litesa Wallace for IL 17th.

Early voting starts May 19. The primary is June 28.

Krystle Able, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0