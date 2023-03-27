I am 73 years old. I have not had a child in Unit 5 schools since 2001, but I will be voting yes on Measure One to support Unit 5 in the April 4 election.

Effective communities want all children to thrive educationally and to have opportunity. Public schools have long been a national resource to help guide children to productive lives.

Most of an educational budget consists of salaries and benefits, and we need to pay a lot of good people to help children learn.

I hope we vote yes to help our children, Unit 5 and this community.

Thomas "Tom" Clemens, Normal