LETTER: Voting 'yes' out of ignorance

In the United States, we live in one of the most educated societies in history. We benefit in many ways from advances made in a variety of goods and services, in medical advancements, and in research on many fronts. And, democracy extols the will of the people.

But these categories of progress also suffer lapses from time to time. A glaring one occurred in the passing of the $ 1.7 trillion omnibus bill, which was signed into law by the president.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, and other congresspersons, have said, "We have to pass the bill to find out what's in it." This 4,155-page bill was so long they didn't have time to read it and ponder its contents. It's uncanny that persons who are otherwise intelligent and mostly honest can feebly -- and to the point of seeming ridiculous -- reduce themselves to saying they will vote "yes" on a bill to see what is in it.

How can anyone respect that? As a tax-paying villager in mid-America -- along with fellow citizens in cities, towns, and metro areas -- I vote to send citizens to Congress who will study bills (of reasonable length) and vote to represent the view of their constituents. We don't send reps to Washington, D. C. to vote "yes" in ignorance merely to find out the contents of legislation. A fourth-grader could do that.

As an educated nation with a respectable level of sophistication, we can do better.

Perry Klopfenstein, Gridley