LETTER: Voting yes on Unit 5

My first career was as a middle school science teacher. I loved my students and science, but I taught in a district with not enough resources for science textbooks or photocopies, so little cafeteria space that halfway through class, my classroom became a dining room, and no middle school music program. After a couple of years, I changed careers and made a vow to support teachers and students having the resources they need for successful teaching and learning.

Since moving to Bloomington, I have fulfilled that vow through voluntary service on the Unit 5 Citizens Advisory Council, Unit 5 Board of Education, Unit 5 Educational Foundation Board, Pratt Music Foundation Board, Mobile Food Pantry and ACT-SO high school academic enrichment program, among others. And now, I am voting yes for Unit 5 to pass the referendum on the November ballot to make sure that future Unit 5 students have the teachers, class sizes, social-emotional support and co-curricular programs of a high-quality pre-K-12th grade education.

Unit 5 has only increased the education fund rate 10 cents in the last 30 years. The district has used good fiscal management to adjust to significant student enrollment growth, the opening of new schools, reduced state funding and lately, slowed increases in property values as the housing market has cooled. But the spending adjustments and grant funding are no longer enough. Unit 5 citizens have a unique opportunity to increase the education fund rate and lower their Unit 5 tax payments, because it will be timed at the end of a 30-year building bond and end the need for high interest working cash bonds.

Please join me in voting yes for Unit 5, yes for continued quality education in our community.

Meta Mickens-Baker, Bloomington