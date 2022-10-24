 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Voting yes on Unit 5 referendum

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

As a Unit 5 parent for nearly 11 years, I have seen firsthand the quality education our children are offered in this community. Voting yes on the Unit 5 referendum will allow that standard of excellence to continue, not to mention avoid further staffing and program cuts that were experienced this school year. Beyond the direct benefits to the district and our children, we will see lower property taxes if the referendum passes, something any homeowner whether they have students in Unit 5 or not, can benefit from. A vote yes is a vote for our kids and our community.

Tracy Widergren, Normal

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News