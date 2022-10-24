LETTER: Voting yes on Unit 5 referendum

As a Unit 5 parent for nearly 11 years, I have seen firsthand the quality education our children are offered in this community. Voting yes on the Unit 5 referendum will allow that standard of excellence to continue, not to mention avoid further staffing and program cuts that were experienced this school year. Beyond the direct benefits to the district and our children, we will see lower property taxes if the referendum passes, something any homeowner whether they have students in Unit 5 or not, can benefit from. A vote yes is a vote for our kids and our community.