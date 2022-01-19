LETTER: Voting must be protected from fraud

Joe Biden and his people are now saying that requiring a valid ID at the election site is somehow racist. A valid driver’s license or similar valid picture ID is required to write a check, buy alcohol, buy marijuana, drive a car, cash a check and do many more things in life. Why, according to Biden, are those things not racist, but voting with valid ID proof is?

Voting is a sacred constitutional right that needs to be protected from fraud. Very few counties allow absentee ballots anymore. Those that do have strict rules governing it. Biden seeks to take over our elections with big government. This is unconstitutional. He has said that it is important who gets to count the ballots. I don’t want big government and Joe Biden counting any ballots.